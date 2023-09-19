Banff, Alberta, Canada

I was living in LA and tired of never experiencing winter, so I packed up my truck and started the long drive to Alaska. I had taken a detour to spend some time in the Canadian Rockies and visit some of the amazing national parks in that area.

After leaving Banff and heading for Yoho Provincial Park, I noticed the train tracks mirroring the river and windy road I was driving. It was a dreary winter day, so I knew I'd be able to pull off a long exposure so I looked for a clearing in the thick forest to get a view of majestic mountains I knew were hiding in the distance.

It was a -20 degree day, so I hoped I wouldn't need to wait too long to see a train pass by. After about an hour, a long freight train came barreling through, kicking up the fallen fresh powder. Using a 10-stop ND filter and f/22, I captured the train in long exposure, creating a ghostly wall winding its way through the forest.

