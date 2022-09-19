Mt Williams, Anvers Island, Antarctica

Mount Williams on Anvers Island in the Antarctic Peninsula is ethereal on this overcast day. But it is obviously grand on any day. It rises 5200 feet (almost a mile) above sea level, and was first seen in 1832 by an English explorer. It's named after William IV of the United Kingdom, who was king at the time. The photo was taken from a moving inflatable boat, no tripod, and with lots of ocean movement even on a calm day like this was.

The ISO was set as high as I dared to avoid noise, and to get more shutter speed on a dim day with a telephoto lens. The aperture was also set open enough for even more shutter speed, but not so open the depth of field was too shallow. Everything but the mountain was moving so it was a challenge. I took hundreds of photos this day and plenty without the sky in them. It may be overcast but that provided even light in the black and white world that is Antarctica.

