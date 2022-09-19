Milford Sound, Fiordland, New Zealand

Milford Sound - a wild, remote and foreboding place once described by Rudyard Kipling as the Eighth Wonder of the World.

Located in the south west corner of the South Island of New Zealand, Milford Sound is a fiord, 15km long, whose entrance is in the Tasman Sea. Surrounded by huge towering rock faces and mountain peaks, the fiord was formed by glaciation over millions of years. Fiordland is also one of the wettest places on earth, with up to 7 metres of rainfall every year. This rainfall creates hundreds of temporary waterfalls cascading down the cliffs and fills the larger, more permanent ones, quite a spectacle for those moving through the fiord on a boat.

This image was made on an unusually dry evening, shortly after sunset. Of course we were hoping for some colour in the sky, but in this part of the world it is more hope than expectation. Instead we were treated to a calm, serene blue twilight which seemed to last for longer than might usually be the case. An opportunity for photographing reflections at low tide, the subdued light revealing plenty of detail on the rock faces, including the 151m Stirling Falls in the far distance.

Many visitors to Milford Sound are put off by the idea of it either raining or about to rain there, but in my experience the wet weather creates a much more moody landscape scene than a sunny blue-sky day, and in mild weather there is often much mist and fog hanging through the fiord in the mornings. It is a spectacular place to visit at any time of year. The only word of mild warning concerns the sandflies there, which are seemingly especially hungry.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now