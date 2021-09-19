Schoodic Peninsula, Acadia National Park, Maine, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

For quite a few years my wife and I have been working on visiting the US national parks and monuments, but through 2018 nearly all had been out west. In 2019, I had Acadia in mind, and followed the reports of fall color across Maine to pick the time to go. That turned out to be the third week of October.

The plan was to stay for a week, in order to allow time for shooting in various locations in the park, and to be able to wait out some occasional bad weather. On the last day, we had seen most of what we wanted to on Mt. Desert Island, which is the most visited part of Acadia. We drove about 60 km to the Schoodic Peninsula, which is a relatively remote part of the park.

We hardly saw any other cars while we were there, and for the most part when we got out of the car to explore a section of the coastline, we had the area to ourselves. We also brought our lunch along, as there was no place to get a meal.

This is a typical Schoodic scene, with nice clouds, plenty of waves on the rocks, a framing tree, and some color in the ground cover.

