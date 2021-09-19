Druidston Beach, Pembrokeshire, Wales

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

This image was taken during a late afternoon walk on the beach at Druidston, Pembrokeshire,Wales in June 2020. The beach is reached by a short trek down a rutted path with the beach itself being backed by towering cliffs upon which perches a well know local hotel. With its dramatic aspect and wonderful views across the bay it was one my favourite local spots for a walk with my camera in hand. On this particular day the light was changing from one moment to the next as it backlit the clouds above the bay and to capture the grandeur of the scene I used my 10-18 mm lens atits widest setting. On days like this I can quite happily spend hours at one location and this is a walk I will never forget.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now