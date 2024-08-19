Parco Nazionale Dell’Appennino Tosco-Emiliano, Italy

I went out with some friends to take some night photos in the Apennine National Park.

As often happens in the mountains, the climate suddenly changes, and the night does not promise anything good because, towards evening, the sky starts to be covered by clouds, preventing the vision of the stars.

After an hour of waiting, we began to feel gusts of wind and saw lightning in the distance. I set the camera to long exposure times, and a lightning bolt behind a cloud lit up the sky, which had partly cleared in the meantime, thanks to the wind.

In the photo, you can see the stars, the silhouette of the tree and the clouds lightened by lightning in the distance. As always, I chose to post-produce the photo in black and white. The result is a minimalist photograph inspired by Japanese graphic art.

