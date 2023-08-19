Seljalandsfoss, South Coast, Iceland

We were wrapping up an 11-day tour around Iceland and had been pretty lucky with the weather and skies so far. My friend Scott was along from Alaska, and it was his first visit to the island. Our focus in those 11 days had been mainly on the Highlands and Thorsmork. Towards the end, we decided to stop here and Skogafoss for two well-known falls.

This picture is pretty much why I had my Fujifilm 23mm along, and I used it here with a mild ND filter to get the results. The crowds had fallen off at this point in the day, and there was just a handful of us catching the sunset.

