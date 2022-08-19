Meradalir Volcano, Fagradalsfjall, Grindavik, Iceland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Making it to Iceland was totally unplanned until a new eruption started in the Fagradalsfjall area, where the volcano has erupted back in 2021 for a period of 6 months. Only 5 days after Meradalir volcano appeared and I was landing in Iceland to capture this strength of the nature for the very first time.

A long and tremendous hike of 7km one way was waiting for me, passing by some very steep and slippery areas, but the motivation mixed to the excitation was so strong that I didn't even paid attention to it. Finally, at the end of that long walk I get rewarded by this amazing scenery..

I spent 10-12 hours in the hills around the volcano, admiring these gigantic pools of magma boiling, rejecting tons of lava in the air at each explosions. The sound of it was like listening at some big waves crashing against a rocky cliff, in a very loud noise. The sound of the lava streams was way much more different. Although the lava might seems liquid while watching it moving, its sound is crispy and dry, a little bit like pieces of charcoal used for a barbecue.

A fantastic ''once in a life time'' experience that I will never forget.

