Glacier National Park Sunrise, Montana, USA

I had booked a trip to Glacier National park a year in advance. As my departure date was getting closer, I was getting worried about the reports I was seeing about smoke in the park. While there, Yes-there was smoke in the sky. Sometimes it was very disappointing as it blocked out the grand mountains views I was hoping to see and photograph, but other times it made some very, almost eerie feeling conditions, like on this morning at Lake McDonald. There was nothing I could do about the smoke, so had to make the best of the conditions and be happy to be in such a beautiful place.

