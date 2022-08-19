Coastal Cliffs, Cavaleiro, Alentejo, Portugal

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Photographing in a familiar location can be a challenge in what regards to coming up with fresh ideas for new compositions. Such is the case for me when visiting the southwest coast of Portugal. There are numerous signposted paths for those that want to know the region on foot or on a bike, which is no doubt the best way to experience the many available attractions: tall cliffs that display rocks that have been subjected to immense tectonic forces; small coves and beaches only accessible to those who are more adventurous; and the unique fauna and flora. One of my favourite parts of this region is located between the small village of Cavaleiro and the more bustling village of Zambujeira do Mar.

During a 20 km walk, one will be able to enjoy all the above-mentioned attractions, with many spots to stop and make beautiful photos. I usually try to avoid the summer, due to the higher number of trekkers in the path, but also because the weather is not as interesting. In my opinion, this coastal area really comes to life, photographically speaking, when a weather front is coming in from the Atlantic. Such was the case when I made this photo, which displays the coast looking south from Cabo Sardão. It was made during a walk in February last year, with rainy and windy weather, and right around sunset time.

The light had been uninteresting most of the afternoon, due to the cloud cover. But before packing up and going back to my car, I noticed that there was a small clearing in the clouds to the south, allowing some of the diffused light to come through. I set up my tripod and shot a long exposure of 2 minutes, which smoothed out the sea and cloud movements, enhancing the contrast between the flow of these natural elements and the rigidity of the rocks and sea stacks.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now