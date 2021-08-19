Bergset in Krundalen, Jostedalen, Vestland County, Norway

Picture Story

In Norway we have many beautiful glaciers. One of them are the spectacular Bergsetbreen who is falling down downhill like a tie or a tongue. This impressive sight can be watched at the farm of Bergset which lays not far away from the glacier. I was standing right at the farm an early autumn morning in the beginning of october. The autumn colours was shining bright and did this moment very memorable. The farm and glacier belongs to Krundalen, a small valley who runs west from the much larger Jostedalen in Luster municipal in Vestland county. Bergsetbreen can be watched from the end of the car road at the farm, but if you want to take a closer look, you may follow a trail into the bottom of the valley, then you could almost touch the blue ice from Bergsetbreen.

The glacier of Bergsetbreen its an arm of the big Jostedalsbreen. Thats the largest glacier in Norway and the largest in Europe as well. The glacier its a part of a National Park which protect this wonderful area. There are many other arms of glaciers who run downhill and make this area a must seen. Unfortunately the glaciers have redrawing a lot and are no longer so breathtaking at they wore. The warmer climate are to blame and that's a problem all human should deal with. Its almost like a dangerous cancer which is irreparable. All over the world, glaciers are in serious decline. If all the ice from the glaciers should melt, the level of water will rise up to one meter. This will make it impossible to live in many of our cities and people will be forced to move further into the countryside, just to create new settlements.

The weather condition at Jostedalsbreen can be very variable. It could change rather fast from blue heaven and sun to heavy rainfall. But don't hesitate to visit this area, the experiences will be great and you will be rewarded if you show some patient. Due to the warmer climate, its no longer common that the snow appears

