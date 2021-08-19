Bandlands National Park, South Dakota, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

This summer, I decided that I would drive from St. Paul, Minnesota to Badlands National Park, in South Dakota. It was a long seven hour drive, but it was well worth it. Badlands National Park is an often overlooked national treasure. I was there during peak tourist season and often I did not see another person for miles.

The landscape in Badlands is remarkable and wildlife is everywhere. I was also surprised (especially this year) to see wildflowers throughout the park. Since most of the United States is experiencing serious drought conditions this year, I did not expect to see the many flowers and the lush green landscapes all across the park . The terrain in Badlands National Park is very diverse with landscapes varying from rugged red layered rock cliffs to soft multicolored hills of rock to flat green prairies. The morning and evening light further enhances the gorgeous colors of the rocks. Many people quickly drive through the badlands on their way to Mount Rushmore; missing much of the incredible, diverse, beautiful landscape, wildlife and vegetation.

