Starburst Tree, Jebel Akhdar, Oman

Summertime in Oman is characterized by high temperatures and humidity, often around 40 degrees centigrade (or more). Therefore, going out for photography is limited because the weather is challenging, even during sunrise or sunset.

One way to escape the heat is to make trips to the Hajar Mountains; there, at more than 2,000 m above sea level, the temperature is cooler by about 15 degrees during the day, and the nights are pleasant. These mountains are today accessible by several blacktop roads, but to reach the most remote areas, it is still required to drive along graded tracks.

In both cases, a 4WD vehicle is mandatory due to the steep inclines and rough terrain. I often go on camping trips to these mountains, where interesting trees are a constant presence. I remember photographing the tree in this photo 20 years ago when I first lived in Oman. Being able to come back to the same spot was an interesting experience.

However, this time, I wanted to make a different image, so I waited for the setting sun to create a strong silhouette and a starburst behind the tree. From this angle, the branches seem almost like two arms reaching for the sky.

I stopped the lens to f/16 to enhance the starburst effect, carefully choosing my position, as a small change would make the effect vanish. Such are the ephemeral qualities of light. After taking a few shots, I sat down to enjoy the sunset and ponder the resilience of these trees that live for decades, or even centuries, in such harsh and dry climates.

