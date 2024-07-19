Quinan, Nova Scotia, Canada

This particular tree is a very old Black Spruce perched atop a small swale of Bayberry bushes, assorted moss, brambles and ferns, all sitting along a small brook that runs through a lowland meadow. Beavers, ducks and geese inhabit this area, and you can be guaranteed to see at least one of them on a visit at any time of day or weather.

I am well into my sixties, and since I was a young lad, I can remember this tree standing proudly in this meadow. Like a sentinel, it stood out against the riparian lands along the edge of this meadow. It was once adorned with a set of blue Christmas lights and a gold star, and it was lit up one Christmas Eve by a young man whose mother lived in a nearby house and could see this tree from her front window. For anyone who lived in this little Hamlet but had left for greener pastures, upon their return, the sight of this tree meant that they were indeed back home.

Time and Mother Nature have taken their toll on this old Spruce. The lichen known to locals as 'Old Man's Beard' now hangs heavy on its frail branches, and I fear that within the next few short years, it will succumb to the onslaught of wind, rain and the weight of the wet lichen.

It will no longer be the once prominent sentinel welcoming us into our community. It will be a sad day, but I will have this image to remember an old friend.

