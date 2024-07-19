Frozen Trees, Giant Mountains, Czech Republic

The story behind this photo is simple. I was looking for a place to photograph the milky way and the choice fell on the Giant Mountains, the highest mountains in the Czech Republic. After checking the weather that the moment was right, I drove to the chosen location well in advance, as I always do.

Since I have found a place that is not quite easily accessible, it was necessary to rest from time to time. At one such stop, I took off my gear pack, turned around and saw this view behind me. It was impossible to resist, at that moment nothing had a premonition, only to capture the frozen trees covered in snow and the beautiful light of the ending day.

