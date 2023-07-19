Whitby, Yorkshire, England

This is an image I'd had in my mind for a couple of years, but I'd just been waiting patiently for a misty day, so when today dawned misty, I shot over to Whitby to try and capture the image. The atmosphere was very wet, and I struggled to get the long exposure without getting moisture on my lens. By the time I'd taken a couple of frames, my camera was glistening with moisture.

Fortunately, I am confident my camera's waterproofing was up to the job, but I couldn't get the monitor dry enough to see if the image was rain free. Once back in the car, I dried the monitor as well as I could, but it was apparent my images were all spoiled, so I had no option but to go back down on the pier and shoot it again. This time I was reasonably confident I had some un-spoiled images, but the camera was so wet it was hard to be sure.

Once home and downloaded, it was obvious that my shots were spoiled by the rain again, so I had no option but to jump back in the car and drive the 20 miles back to Whitby again! Once there, the fog was so thick that I couldn't see the pier, but I pressed on down to the pier and the fog lifted briefly, so I finally got the shot after all.

