Refuge of Orisson, Basque Country, Pyrenees Atlantiques, France

This is another shot from my trip to the Basque Country last Year. This was taken from the side of the road at sunrise. I'm glad I have invested in a 100 - 400 mm lens; it has opened a whole new world of photographs to me.

My main problem was parking my car on the narrow road, and even though there were parking lots in front of the refuge, the owner told me it was only for customers. I told him I'd be pleased to have a coffee on the terrace, but he just said: "No!"

I realized afterwards it wasn't opened yet for people who hadn't spent the night in it. It was 6:30! It made me realize that people who enjoy landscape photography as I do, do not have the same conception of when a day begins or ends.

