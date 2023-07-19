Reaching, Jabal Akhdar, Oman

This photo was taken in the Jabal Akhdar mountains of Oman several years ago. Oman is a country of friendly people and beautiful landscapes. One of my favourite weekend activities was camping in the mountains to escape the heat. Reaching nearly 3000 m in altitude, the temperature is usually a good 15 to 20 degrees lower than in the coastal plains or interior.

After setting up my tent in a plateau area, I grabbed my camera and walked around for a while, waiting for the sunset. In the dry climate, vegetation at this high altitude is limited to a few shrubs and gnarly trees. I noticed this lonely tree and decided to try a composition with its branches reaching towards the sky. I lay down on my back and framed this shot. As luck would have it, there were a few clouds in the sky, illuminated in orange and pink colours by the last rays of sunshine.

I like how the bare shape of the tree is silhouetted against the sky and clouds. At the same time, the thin branches are almost mimicked by the thin wispy clouds. On these camping trips, I used to carry a small camera, so for this photo I had a compact camera, which was quite common a few years ago, before the onslaught of mobile phone photography. I remember sitting down to admire the rest of the sunset before returning to my tent to prepare an evening meal. Even after several years, this photo takes me back to that place in the mountains where tranquillity prevailed.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now