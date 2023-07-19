Old Forge, New York, USA

The Adirondack Mountain Park in Upstate New York is 6 million square miles; that's more than the 5 largest national parks combined! My family has ties to the area, and we spend a week there each summer, enjoying the beauty of the area.

This year we had several mornings in a row that heavy fog settled on the lake where we had our RV. This morning was particularly foggy, and I couldn't resist this image. The simplicity of the moment was just sublime.

I was circumnavigating the lake, keeping an eye out for possibilities. When I saw this interesting branch sticking out of the water and realized there was a log pointing right at it, I knew I wanted to include those elements in the image. The flowers on the water were a nice detail that I thought might also add some visual interest. So I took a couple of images; at first, I approached the scene with the camera aligned to the log pointing directly at the tree, but I still thought there was more here.. so I moved to my left and saw this.

I decided to use the visual weight of the trees as a kind of juxtaposition to the minimalist single branch as a yin to the right side's yang. With the leading shoreline, I felt the eye would move to the heavier-weighted right but then couldn't resist that beautiful, single figure emerging from the water in a delicate counterbalance.

