Budoia, Pordenone, Friuli Venezia, Italy

I decided to take a hike in the mountains, not far from my home in the Eastern Alps in Italy, in the afternoon because after the morning rains, I knew the sky would clear around sunset according to the weather forecast. What I didn't expect was that the clouds would remain low to cover the plain, above 900 meters of altitude; the sky was, in fact, almost clear.

I then waited for the sunset, and its warm, soft winter light created a nice contrast between the warm and cool colours. I made several shots also framing part of the mountainside. Still, my favourite remains this simple and clean one whose protagonists are simply the contrast of colours and the sensation of the softness of the clouds, similar to whipped cream.

