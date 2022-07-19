Selimiye Sunrise, Marmaris, Mugla, Turkey

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Selimiye is a village in Marmaris on the southwest coast of Turkey. It used to be one of my hideout places with its beautiful blue waters, sun and silent, peaceful environment. For the past few years, it has become more like other coastal towns as people discovered this beautiful place. This photo is from 2015. The bay the village is located is surrounded by mountains and as the temperature changes with the new day, is covered with a beautiful mist in the mornings displaying magical sunrise views.

To get this shot, I climbed up to the hills where I could see the sun rising behind the mountains and the first rays and mist forming beautiful layers.

That morning, unlike what you can see in summer in that region, there were also clouds in the sky, a rare scene I could get at that time of the year. Clouds shadowing the sun almost formed more vibrant and red-orange hues.

After taking my shot, I started walking towards the beach for an early swim. By the time I reached the beach, there were no clouds left in the sky and the mist was lifted too. So, I consider this photo a lovely gift from the nature.

