Carcavelos Beach Sunrise, Portugal

I have the good fortune of living within walking distance of Carcavelos beach, on the outskirts of Lisbon. This beach is characterized by a large expanse of sand, with an old military fort on its eastern side. It is also very popular with surfers all year long. I like to go there for early morning walks, regardless of the time of the year. This photo was taken during such an occasion, on a cold December morning, before sunrise.

A few days earlier I had noticed that a tidal pool had formed on the sand, and it was reflecting the colour of the rising sun. I made a mental note to return, which I did a few days later. I carried my tripod, camera and lens, and made several shots while the first light was appearing on the eastern horizon. The fort became silhouetted against this orange and yellow light.

As expected, the pool also reflected the nice light, resulting in a very colourful image. I used a 50mm adapted lens, which in APSC frames as a short telephoto lens, thus helping the viewer to focus on the key elements. I selected a slower shutter speed to smooth the water a little bit, reducing the wind induced ripples. Getting this type of high-quality light involves being in the field very early, especially in the winter, but the results can be quite good. Of course, there is always a chance factor, but on this occasion I was lucky. Living near this beach allows me to obtain images all year round, with different characteristics.

