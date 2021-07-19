Morning Light, Prior Lake, Minnesota, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Autumn in Minnesota is my favorite season. The colors are beautiful and different every year depending on the weather that we have had the previous spring and summer. The best conditions for beautiful autumn color are a wet, warm spring days and sunny, dry summer and autumn days along with cool autumn nights. Morning sunlight further enhances the colors.

I drove by the church in this photo many times, without stopping. Once the color was at it's peak, I came back early in the morning to take this photo.

