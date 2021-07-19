Innerdalen in Sunndal, More Og Romsdal County, Norway

Picture Story

The valley of Innerdalen in Sunndal, More og Romsdal in Norway - at the southwestern part of the country called Vestland, has been selected as the most beautiful valley in Norway by hikers and people who love outdoor life. The landscape is dominated by a deep valley with rivers, lakes, waterfalls and a impressive range of mountains. I came here in the beginning of october then the autumn color was on top. I stood in front of a giant rock who have a perfect triangle shape. The weather was cloudy with fog who hide the mountains. But after a while, the fog began to fade away. Suddenly the towering peak of Innerdalstårnet appears. No I got to towers to deal with. On the top of the triangle like rock a pine tree was growing. This was truly a spectaculor motive!

Innerdalen area is protected as a landscape preserve and belongs to the area of Trollheimen. The valley is not far away from the end of the car road in Virumdalen. There you can park the car and hike on a plain trail into the valley. It will take you just one hour of walk to reach this amazing valley. In the valley you find a old and romantic mountain pasture called Renndolsetra. Just ten minutes walk further in the valley, you got the pasture of Innerdalssetra. At this lovely place you can be served dinner and stay the night on a soft bed.

The high mountains in Innerdalen, almost reach 1800 meters above sea level. The most spectaculor peaks as Innerdalstårnet and Skardfjell, are very popular among climbers. The very steep Skardfjell with the tree peaks, are the most challenging one. Its a tough tour if you not have any experience as a climber, but the view on the top make you speechless. Another exciting and remarkable trail to try, is the one who goes along the river of Fluåa who runs through a steep hillside with breathtaking waterfalls.

