Coyote Buttes North, Utah, USA

We were really lucky to get the hiking permits to the Coyote Buttes. The hike was not that bad except there is no shade during the entire duration of the hike, so make sure to keep hydrated.

The place was magical where we were surrounded by the wave formations on the rocks and with such formations all around, it sometimes becomes overwhelming to choose what to click. We explored the area and the leading lines on the rocks looked like were going to the clouds. Clouds also added contrast to the picture.

