Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, USA

Yellowstone Lake is always beautiful, but it grabs your attention in late fall with an approaching storm. I was lucky to find the water calm and glassy, giving a decent platform for the reflections of the trees. The lighting was a little tricky, and as the darkest storm clouds rolled overhead, I knew it was my chance to take a few shots. The lighter sky between clouds gives a nice contrast to the deep winter-green pines and the glassy blue of the lake. The peaks near the Sylvan Pass are in the distance, and offer a subtle depth to this photo. This corner of the Northwest will be forever changed by the current flooding of the Yellowstone Region, but will also forever stand as one of the jewels of the national park system.

