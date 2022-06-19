Mount Discovery, Antarctica

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

There is nothing like all day sunset colors in Antarctica when the sun no longer rises above the horizon. The sun hovers below it, circling until the the earth's orbit around the sun causes it to tilt away from it so sunlight no longer reaches the continent below the Antarctic Circle. Then gradually all "day" dimness then darkness sets in for the long haul.

Physical geography is noticeable all the time, but in Antarctica it's exaggerated because of it's location on the planet. This photo of Mount Discovery, a dormant volcano, and the sea trying to freeze below it, was taken on the day of the last sunset. After this day, for this location, the sun no longer appears above the horizon, but just below it, and the pastel colors continue for hours. They deepen as the sun gets lower below the horizon within days.

Darkness does not come instantaneously, it's gradual, and then it stays. Everyday is an adventure of changing colors to photograph during this localized astronomical transition. This photo is a stitched panorama of multiple photos taken with a tripod in very low light.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now