Islets at Tofino, Vancouver Island, Canada

The rugged beauty of the Pacific coastline of British Columbia features long stretches of sandy beaches and hundreds of sheltered islets, ancient rainforests, and abundant marine life.

The Pacific Rim National Park with its endless forests, pristine coastline and break away islets is stunningly beautiful and ecologically diverse. Brushed by sea-spray along the coastal edge, giant Sitka spruce weather the storms on small rocky islands.

Reaching the coastline, envolves an almost two hour ferry ride from Vancouver (Horseshoe bay) and about a four hour drive west to reach the coastline. Along the way is the remarkable Cathedral Grove, a temperate forest with ancient Douglas fir trees more than 800 years old.

Standing at the edge of the water, it truly felt if I was standing on the edge of the world. The sea was calm and the weather was over cast. The clouds did not have much texture and there was a slight drizzle. I chose to shoot the islands with a long exposure (10 Stop ND filter) to give a more ethereal, calming and timeless look to the photo.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

