    Sennen Cove, Cornwall, England
    By Simon Betteridge

    While on our family holiday in Cornwall, we stopped off for two nights at the charming seaside village of Sennen Cove. As always, I eagerly hoped to seize the opportunity and capture some great sunrise and sunsets. Regrettably, the weather was uncooperative, and my attempts were unsuccessful.

    It was on our last night a spark of determination ignited within me. I decided to take a chance and head up to the cliff path once more, hoping for at least one photo. The sky was ominous as if a storm was brewing in the distance. As I set up my camera, raindrops began to fall, but I stubbornly refused to retreat. I was willing to wait, even if it meant standing in the rain until dark. Time seemed to stretch on as I peered anxiously at the horizon, searching for any sign of a breakthrough.

    Then, against all odds, it happened. The clouds parted, revealing a glimmer of golden sunlight. My heart skipped a beat as the coastline was bathed in a warm, ethereal glow. The storm seemed to retreat, giving way to a stunning vista before me.

    I quickly adjusted my camera settings with renewed excitement and started capturing the magical scene unfolding before my eyes. Time stood still as I lost myself in the moment, clicking away and capturing the beauty surrounding me.

    As the sun slowly dipped below the horizon, I felt an overwhelming sense of gratitude. Despite the unfavourable weather, I had been blessed with a fleeting glimpse of perfection, a memory etched forever that would remind me of that night in Sennen Cove.

