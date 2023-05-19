Sennen Cove, Cornwall, England

While on our family holiday in Cornwall, we stopped off for two nights at the charming seaside village of Sennen Cove. As always, I eagerly hoped to seize the opportunity and capture some great sunrise and sunsets. Regrettably, the weather was uncooperative, and my attempts were unsuccessful.

It was on our last night a spark of determination ignited within me. I decided to take a chance and head up to the cliff path once more, hoping for at least one photo. The sky was ominous as if a storm was brewing in the distance. As I set up my camera, raindrops began to fall, but I stubbornly refused to retreat. I was willing to wait, even if it meant standing in the rain until dark. Time seemed to stretch on as I peered anxiously at the horizon, searching for any sign of a breakthrough.

Then, against all odds, it happened. The clouds parted, revealing a glimmer of golden sunlight. My heart skipped a beat as the coastline was bathed in a warm, ethereal glow. The storm seemed to retreat, giving way to a stunning vista before me.

I quickly adjusted my camera settings with renewed excitement and started capturing the magical scene unfolding before my eyes. Time stood still as I lost myself in the moment, clicking away and capturing the beauty surrounding me.

As the sun slowly dipped below the horizon, I felt an overwhelming sense of gratitude. Despite the unfavourable weather, I had been blessed with a fleeting glimpse of perfection, a memory etched forever that would remind me of that night in Sennen Cove.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now