Stair Hole, West Lulworth, Dorset, England

The Jurassic Coast in Dorset, England is full of places of geologic and photographic interest. My primary objective was to visit and photograph Durdle Door and Lulworth Cove. In the case of the former, I lingered a bit too long at breakfast and chose to hike along the coastal trail to the sea arch. I shouldn’t have been surprised to find the place full of tourists including a wedding party. West Lulworth itself reminded me of a smaller version of many American East Coast resort towns, chock full of visitors and it was only early May. I suspect winter would be a better time for landscape photography here.

I knew that adjacent to Lulwoth Cove was another cove known as the Stair Hole. After taking a couple of establishing shots from the viewing platform, I descended the hill to the bottom. From here, I was immediately struck by two features, a sea arch and a notch in the rock at the cove's western end, into which the sun was setting. I’m tempted to say I carefully planned my trip around the sun setting here, consulting the Photographer’s Ephemeris, etc, but it was just a very lucky coincidence. From where I composed this image, the stone beach forms a nice diagonal leading to the setting sun. From the hill on the right, you can see both Stair Hole and Lulworth Cove, making it a good sunrise location. Since my visit several years ago, I’ve read that the cove is fenced off to visitors due to a number of serious or fatal falls.

Because of the dynamic range of the scene, this image is a manual blend of two exposures using Affinity Photo.

