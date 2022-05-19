Port Blanc Arch, Quiberon, Brittany, France

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The "Côte Sauvage" occupies the western side of the Quiberon peninsula, in the municipalities of Quiberon and Saint-Pierre-Quiberon. It extends roughly over 8 km between the tip of Percho in the north and the Château Turpault in the south.

The cliffs of the Côte Sauvage, higher in their northern part (commune of Saint-Pierre-Quiberon), are covered with old perched dunes; the height of the cliffs gradually lowers towards the southern end of the peninsula (municipality of Quiberon), giving way to short lawns (moors).

“During autumn and winter storms, these deserted expanses have an atmosphere of the end of the world which contrasts sharply with the summer swarming. Further back from the coastline, moors and scattered pine forests are crossed in places by low stone walls which form a remarkable lithic bocage” writes the Conservatoire du littoral.

Onésime Reclus described the Côte Sauvage at the beginning of the 20th century as follows: "The Côte Sauvage, in Quiberon, is the one beaten by the furious storms from the west and north-west. This jagged coast, ravaged, pierced by the sea of ​​caves and underground passages which at times collapse, starting at the tip of Port-Maria and ending at the tip of Portivy"

For this image taken in October and at low tide (required to be able to access the arch and see the sun set under it), I only used a GND Medium filter to balance the exposure and... patient because the sun often hid behind the clouds on the horizon.

If you go there, be very careful: the place being highly exposed to storms, access is fragile, and it is preferable to access the arch by the beach, at low tide.

