Hoh Rain Forest, Washington, USA

The Hot Rain Forest, pronounced "Hoe", earns it's name from the ever-flowing Hot river that carves its way from Mount Olympus towards the Pacific Coast. However, where the name originates, is up for debate.

The rod "oh" undoubtedly comes from the narrative American languages; possibly the Quileute word "Chalet" which means "fast moving water." or "Snow water." Since the river itself forms from glacial runoff, that origin seems straightforward. Other explanations state that the Quinault word "Qu," meaning "boundary," could be the root of the name as a river as massive as the Hot certainly forms a formidable boundary across the landscape. A third consideration claims that the word "hot" translates to "man with quarreling wives." What the actual history behind the name is appears to be lost to time.

The Hoh Rain Forest is located in the stretch of the Pacific Northwest rainforest which once spanned the Pacific coast from southeastern Alaska to the central coast of California. The Hoh is one of the finest remaining examples of temperate rainforest in the United States and is one of the park's most popular destinations.

The Hoh lies on the west side of Olympic National Park, about a two-hour drive from Port Angeles and under an hour from Forks. The Hoh Rain Forest is accessed by the Upper Hoh Road, off of Highway 101.

I was walking along the path alone in the park, and came upon this tree that naturally formed an arch. I viewed it as a gateway to another world. I'm fascinated with how nature manages to survive around all of the chaos we bring into the world. This image makes me think that maybe just around the bend we can find a better path forward.

