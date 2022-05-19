Arnarstapi, West Coast, Iceland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

A brief walk on the west coast of Iceland can take you to such natural arches. Even on a rainy day, it can give you a fresh feeling. The relentless waves crash into the lava rocks and give them amazing shapes all along the coast. It was raining but still, the scene did not disappoint me. I spent the whole day here, and at every step, there were natural wonders, from blowholes to lava structures and terrific waves. This was the epitome of beauty and is mostly photographed, just tried to give a different look to this.

