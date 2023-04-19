Giants Causeway, Bushmills, Antrim, Northern Ireland

This image is a composite of 4 images taken consecutively to capture the water movement as the sun set over the Giants Causeway. The epic interlocking hexagonal basalt rock formation on the north coast of Northern Ireland is a UNESCO world heritage site and National Trust location. The legend is that the causeway was built by Irish giant Finn MacCool when he was fighting with Scottish giant Benandonner. The site is free to access and well worth the walk down to climb among the stones.

