Capella Degli Apini, Tre Cime di Lavaredo, Dolomites, Italy

Disappointment set in while my wife and I hiked at Tre Cime di Lavaredo. Clouds and fog surrounded us and robbed us of a highly anticipated scenic view of the Dolomites.
We walked past the Chapel and on out to another viewpoint, hoping to get out of our low-hanging cloud. We saw a slight break in the cloud on returning to the parking lot, and I told my wife to get ready. Then a sun ray broke through.
I quickly aligned myself on the trail so the Chapel was the recipient of this "Heavenly Breakthrough." It lasted only 30 seconds, and I fired off a series of images. This one was the best. And, it was the beginning of the entire cloud bank over us, lifting and giving us a spectacular view of the Dolomite mountains and valleys over the next 15 minutes. It felt like God opened the heavens just for us to enjoy His beautiful creation.Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
• Download all new issues of the magazine
• Download all back issues
• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor