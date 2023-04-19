Capella Degli Apini, Tre Cime di Lavaredo, Dolomites, Italy

Disappointment set in while my wife and I hiked at Tre Cime di Lavaredo. Clouds and fog surrounded us and robbed us of a highly anticipated scenic view of the Dolomites.

We walked past the Chapel and on out to another viewpoint, hoping to get out of our low-hanging cloud. We saw a slight break in the cloud on returning to the parking lot, and I told my wife to get ready. Then a sun ray broke through.

I quickly aligned myself on the trail so the Chapel was the recipient of this "Heavenly Breakthrough." It lasted only 30 seconds, and I fired off a series of images. This one was the best. And, it was the beginning of the entire cloud bank over us, lifting and giving us a spectacular view of the Dolomite mountains and valleys over the next 15 minutes. It felt like God opened the heavens just for us to enjoy His beautiful creation.

