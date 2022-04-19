Mount Cartier, Revelstoke, British Columbia, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com
This shot of the peak of Mount Cartier in Revelstoke, British Columbia, Canada, was taken handheld at a focal length of 500mm with a 1/30 sec exposure - now how's that for the magic of modern mirrorless IBIS? Instant-human-tripod, or near enough; and a good thing, as this little light show only lasted two dozen heartbeats as the clouds parted just before the sun set behind 8,000ft peaks adjacent to the west. I still love my collection of old DSLRs, but mirrorless systems really have changed the game for long lens landscape photography.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor