Cape Disappointment, Washington State, USA

View of Cape Disappointment lighthouse as seen from Waikiki Beach, no not that Waikiki Beach this one is along the Southwestern end of Washington State, think Lewis & Clark.

I live in North County San Diego and to be honest had no idea what a "King Tide" was and what impact it could have on ocean tides and waves. Yes, I had to look it up and basically it happens when the gravitational forces of the moon, in this case a full moon causes an extra-large high tide. So, when I overheard a discussion between some co-works that there was to be not only a King Tide but due to resent storm activity the waves hitting shore were to make for some spectacular scenery, I grabbed my gear and made the drive from Seattle, and it was not a disappointment.

Pretty sure I was not the only one to get this information, even though I got to Cape Disappointment State Park early I was joined by about a hundred or so other photographers. A word of wisdom, this can be a very dangerous place if you get to close to the rocks and with the waves crashing as hard as they were it did not take long for some unsuspecting photographers to get completely soaked and salt water and camera gear are not a good combination.

There is a small parking lot, and you must have a state park pass or pay a small fee to enter park, but it is well worth the cost. During the time that I went the gate was closed and we all had to make the short walk down to a park along the rocks of Waikiki Beach. The key thing was to know when high tide would be, good thing there are about 50 or so apps and even more websites to help you figure out when that will take place.

It is hard to estimate the height of the waves but from my viewpoint, some of the waves looked to be exploding hundreds of feet into the air. What causes these incredible explosions is the fact that there is a headwall that the waves crash in to, then as the water recedes, it creates a “back wave” that then collides with the next incoming wave. This makes for some incredible viewing and photography, to me the best part was listening to all the photographers oooooh, and …ahhhhh, over all the crashing waves.

