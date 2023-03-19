St Francois Longchamps, France

As the snowflakes fell gently from the sky, Pierre trudged up the steep path to the mountaintop. He had been dreaming of this moment for weeks, ever since he had learned that the trail to the summit was finally open again after months of being closed due to an avalanche.

The higher he climbed, the deeper the snow became, and the more beautiful the mountain seemed to him. The trees were coated in white, and the silence was broken only by the occasional sound of a bird or the crunch of snow under his boots.

Finally, after what seemed like hours, Pierre reached the summit. He stood there for a moment, looking out over the magnificent view of the valley below, the sun just starting to peek out from behind the clouds.

But suddenly, Pierre felt a chill run down his spine. He turned to look behind him and saw a figure standing in the snow, its eyes fixed on him. It was a fairy, beautiful and terrifying all at once, and Pierre knew that he had angered her with his selfish desire to conquer the mountain.

As he watched, she raised her arms and chanted a spell, and the snow began to fall harder and harder until it formed a massive glacier that covered the once-beautiful alpine meadow forever. Pierre realized too late that his greed had brought about his own downfall, as the fairy's curse had turned the mountain against him.

From that day forward, he never forgot the lesson he had learned on that snowy mountaintop - that the selfishness of humans always comes back to haunt them in the end.

