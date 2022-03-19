Co Thach Dawn, Tuy Phong, Binh Thuan, Vietnam

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Tuy Phong sea is called Co Thach sea. This place has a beach full of hills, low rocky shores stretching to the sea.

This photo was taken in 2011, also my first time here. Immediately, I was drawn to the scenery here. I am here at 5 am. The growing water covered most of the rocky outcrop on the surface of the water. Dawn is rising in the East, I quickly choose a shooting angle, set up the camera and shoot. At this time, the sun was still behind the cliff, I kept shooting until the sun appeared on the top of the cliff, and this was the decisive moment for the photo.

Normally, this place is a low coast, full of large and small rocks. At the time of the shoot, the sea level high, completely covering it up, so I got this composition - so beautiful.

