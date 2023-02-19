Lake Wakatipu, Queenstown, New Zealand

I was visiting New Zealand for the first time and timed my trip for New Zealand's springtime. I wanted to see spring flowers but not miss the snow on mountain peaks. I not only saw the snow but also felt it as snow fell in Queenstown toward the end of my visit.

Glenorchy was the focus of my trip from Queenstown one evening. That trip included a view of Lake Wakatipu, with the amazing view of multiple snow-covered peaks with the sun illuminating several of them.

