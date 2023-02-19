Gatlinburg, TN, USA

I captured this mountainscape in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Gatlinburg, TN, in August 2020. Gatlinburg is one of my kids' favorite places to visit. We live in Charleston, SC, so it is close enough for a long weekend getaway.

We typically go to the mountains at least once per year. While I don't love the hustle and bustle of the town, I can't get enough of these mountain views. The clouds were rolling in on this particular day, so we went back down the mountain to leave. I saw the trees framing the mountains and insisted that my husband pull the car over so I could create this memory.

I love the stark contrast among all the photo elements — the clouds, the fog, the mountains as far as the eye can see, sun-kissed trees on the mountain tops, and the dark shadowy trees in the foreground.

There are plenty of opportunities in the park to capture photo ops such as this one. As you travel up the mountain by car, scenic overlook parking spaces pop up throughout the drive, all the way up the mountain. If you are lucky enough to encounter just the right amount of fog, it creates a more dramatic photograph. Too much fog will hide the mountain views. It really is an amazing place to practice landscape photography. The weather elements and lighting are always changing, so no two pictures in one area are ever quite the same.

