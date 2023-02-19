Cadini di Misurina, Dolomites, Italy

It was a bright day in September 2022 when my wife and I made a day tour of the Italian Dolomites. From Lago di Misurina, we took the way to Rifugio Citta di Carpi, a mountain hut at 2110 m, situated in the southwest of the mountain group called Cadini di Misurina.

We took a rest and experienced this overwhelming view. In contrast to other overcrowded huts in this region, only two other people were enjoying their meal. These mountains had their first snowfall in autumn, only a few days later.

