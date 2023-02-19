    Search
    Black Canyon City, Arizona, USA
    By Sachi Desai

    I was in Phoenix, Arizona, for work, leaving little to no time for photography. Yet, I kept getting anxious seeing all the weather reports of fresh snow just north of the city toward Sedona and seeing these gorgeous skies out of the meeting room windows, wondering about all the possibilities.

    Finally, it was Friday, and work ended. I rushed out the door heading north as fast as I could find light, snow, cacti, red rock and mountains. But, as I realised I was running out of time; I began to problem-solve what I could do.

    Scouting on my phone and a map, I found a promising set of locations looking westward toward a mountain range near the setting sun.

    Now the chase for a composition was on as the light was fading. Struggling to find a suitable foreground, I brought out my telephoto lens and ended up with this picture. It looks like something straight out of Lord of the Rings. I call it Mordor over Arizona.

