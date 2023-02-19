Black Canyon City, Arizona, USA

I was in Phoenix, Arizona, for work, leaving little to no time for photography. Yet, I kept getting anxious seeing all the weather reports of fresh snow just north of the city toward Sedona and seeing these gorgeous skies out of the meeting room windows, wondering about all the possibilities.

Finally, it was Friday, and work ended. I rushed out the door heading north as fast as I could find light, snow, cacti, red rock and mountains. But, as I realised I was running out of time; I began to problem-solve what I could do.

Scouting on my phone and a map, I found a promising set of locations looking westward toward a mountain range near the setting sun.

Now the chase for a composition was on as the light was fading. Struggling to find a suitable foreground, I brought out my telephoto lens and ended up with this picture. It looks like something straight out of Lord of the Rings. I call it Mordor over Arizona.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now