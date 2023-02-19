Alpe Di Siusi, The Dolomites, Italy

I have dreamed of visiting this stunning location in Northern Italian for many years. I finally got that chance and packed my kit to visit in October 2022, and I visited the Dolomites to produce my Photography vlog about the area. I have to say it is probably the best place I have visited for landscape photography. It's simply stunning, with awesome vistas in all directions, from the peaks of the mountains looking across the breathtaking mountain groups to the rolling meadows and high waterfalls; just incredible!

This image I captured when I was returning to my vehicle, and it's a hand-held 'grab shot' as the sun just peaked over the mountain casting gorgeous light onto the pine trees. Yes a fairly simple shot, but for me definitely one of my favourite captures from the trip. I really do hope I will return one day to the Dolomites, as there is just so much more for me to see and photograph there. If you do get the chance to go, I can only highly recommend the Dolomites for their outstanding beauty and jaw-dropping landscape views.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now