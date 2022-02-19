Urkedalen, Orsta Municipality, Sunnmore, Norway

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

ICE HELMETS. The snow has been totally absent this winter at Vestlandet, the western part of Norway with all the famous fjords. But some really cold days now in late january, did change the landscape completely. Temperatures below minus 10 degrees create new motive many places.

In the valley of Urkedalen, close to the fjord of Norangsfjorden at Sunnmøre in Møre and Romsdal county, the river of Urkedalselva was covered by blue shining ices. All the stones and rocks in the river look like ice helmets or flattened hats. The light was very tender this evening then the sunset was shining red at the towering peaks of Urkedalstindene and Velleseterhornet.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now