Nuns Cross Farm, Dartmoor, Devon, England

You don’t often get snowfall in the Southwest so when it happens, the locals rush to Dartmoor National Park for all sorts of activities.

Photographers in particular are the first to face the treacherous back roads to get to a location in search of fresh before the crowds arrive and ruin your lovely snow scene with footprints!

I headed towards Princetown, Devon. I had planned my location the night before when snow showers were forecasted. At the start of the walk to Nuns Cross Farm the conditions were spectacular.

I experienced the most amazing weather conditions as I walked towards a wall of soft fog in the sunshine. It soon cleared revealing a band of ethereal mist above the old farm building in the distance. I quickly took a few photos of the evocative wintery scene using my 24-70mm lens before the mist drifted by. I quickly hiked downwards on the path slipping and sliding to get closer to the farm.

The weather changed so quickly to heavy snowfall which provided the most quintessential wintery landscape as I sheltered under my umbrella smiling away. Dartmoor is beautiful through the seasons but the fresh laden snow looked particularly wonderful. As the say goes, “It was the icing on the cake”. I loved the tufts of grass poking through the powdery snow. The perfectly planted trees either side of the old building looked almost intentional.

I chose ISO 100, f/8, 1/200sec and focal length of 60mm to capture this scene. That’s the magic of Dartmoor for you!

