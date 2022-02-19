Luidja Beach, Hiiumaa, Estonia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The photo is taken in Luidja beach, Hiiumaa island, Estonia. It is a wonderful place to visit and every time when I arrive, the feeling is somehow different. Like you have entered into somekind of a other planet. This time I had no big photography plans. Only plan was to just scout a couple of places I would like to photograph in the near future.

The main purpose was to visit my very good friend and have a good time. But sometimes universe makes plans for you. We were having sauna with some friends together when I decided to look for the Northern Lights data. After minutes I dressed up and walked to the beach. It took me only about 3-4 minutes.

Because of the 95% moon I realised that the northern lights have to be really strong to become visible. I didn’t see anything and I went back to the house. After about 45 minutes I went back and there was a little show but nothing special. I went back to the house again. After about 1 hour I was back the third time and I stayed there for the next 2-3 hours. Weather conditions were quite harsh because of the strong and crazy 25m/s wind but it was all worth it. The strongest northern lights show I had seen here in Estonia and also took my best photos of it. A night I will remember for the rest of my life.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now