    Luidja Beach, Hiiumaa, Estonia
    By Herve Rannu

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    The photo is taken in Luidja beach, Hiiumaa island, Estonia. It is a wonderful place to visit and every time when I arrive, the feeling is somehow different. Like you have entered into somekind of a other planet. This time I had no big photography plans. Only plan was to just scout a couple of places I would like to photograph in the near future.

    The main purpose was to visit my very good friend and have a good time. But sometimes universe makes plans for you. We were having sauna with some friends together when I decided to look for the Northern Lights data. After minutes I dressed up and walked to the beach. It took me only about 3-4 minutes.

    Because of the 95% moon I realised that the northern lights have to be really strong to become visible. I didn’t see anything and I went back to the house. After about 45 minutes I went back and there was a little show but nothing special. I went back to the house again. After about 1 hour I was back the third time and I stayed there for the next 2-3 hours. Weather conditions were quite harsh because of the strong and crazy 25m/s wind but it was all worth it. The strongest northern lights show I had seen here in Estonia and also took my best photos of it. A night I will remember for the rest of my life. 

