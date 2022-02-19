Holding Patter, Sandbanks Provincial Park, Picton, Ontario, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Frozen waves are held hostage by the winter, waiting to re-animate and resume their frantic rhythms. For now we may examine them at our leisure while time itself seems to be Frozen.

The dangers here were more to do with bad footing, than falling through the ice. The crushed chunks were flung far enough onto the shore that there was no water underneath. Confident of that, I was able to safely compose this image at the right time to mirror the clouds above. I suggest using spiked feet on your tripod if you have them. Often on ice, even level ground can be tricky to maintain a steady tripod setup since the slightest gust of wind can push it along.

Shortly after taking this image a warm front moved in and reconstructed the make-up of the shore from still beauty, to swirling chaos as the lake took back what it had lost to the shore.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

