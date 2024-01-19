Yosemite, California, USA

As we passed through the west entrance to Yosemite, heavy snow started falling and quickly accumulated. The ranger at the gate informed us that the roads would close soon, so we'd better be prepared to spend a few days there. It was a 45-minute drive from the park entrance into Yosemite Valley, and we could make it before the road shut down if we didn't take any detours.

We felt secure that our 4-wheel drive truck was nimble enough to give us traction on the slippery road. Still, we slipped and slid down the icy road towards Tunnel View, the iconic entrance to Yosemite National Park.

The famous Wawona Tunnel is almost a mile long of solid granite. Our truck lumbered through the tunnel as we anticipated the view that would greet us at the end. The light at the end of the tunnel grew near, and we could see the icicles hanging over the arched entry. As we exited the tunnel, the breathtaking view of the snow-covered mountains and the Yosemite valley greeted us. We had made it.

As passionate landscape photographers, we were "stuck" in the snow in Yosemite National Park. A week I will never forget.

