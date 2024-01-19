Tutzing, Bavaria, Germany

This year, we had a surprising amount of snow in Bavaria, and luckily, the snow stayed on the trees together with some hoarfrost. I went out in late afternoon in order to capture some pastel lights during sunset at this cold day, we had -8 degrees.

This area is well known to tourists from Munich, for example, and quite close to my home, such that I know the conditions while looking out of the window. I went there for the second day in a row, to increase sharpness I used now a tripod.

I waited for a person to be positioned between the large trees forming an alley to give me this picture, luckily one colorful cloud increases interest in the picture, what also made a difference to the picture taken the day before.

